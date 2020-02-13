Amazon gets musical with Military Wives choir pop-up

Amazon is getting musical with a pop-up to mark the release of Military Wives, a film that follows a group of women who form a choir.

Visitors will have the chance to sing along with a real military choir, who will peform throughout the day.

In a soundproof booth, friends can sing along to Cyndi Lauper's Time after Time, as featured in the move. They can also have a photo taken in the booth, of which they will receive a printout and digital version.

Guests will also be asked to write down what they are thankful for and stick their notes to the walls of the booth to create a growing installation.

In keeping with the film, cups of tea will be handed out along with information on how to join the local military choir and become a supporter of the Militry Wives Choir charity.

The activation will appear in Manchester Piccadilly on 15 February, Birmingham New Street station on 19 February and London Waterloo station on 22 February.

Military Wives is released in the UK on 6 March. Tribe is delivering the project.