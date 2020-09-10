Amazon hires former MAC, Coty and Unilever marketer Ojo as Prime Video CMO

Amazon has appointed Ukonwa Ojo, global chief marketing officer at MAC Cosmetics, as chief marketing officer for Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

Ojo will take up the role on 21 September, with Andy Donkin, global head of Amazon Originals and Prime Video marketing, moving to a new job within Amazon that is yet to be confirmed.

Ojo featured in Campaign’s Power 100 in 2015 during a three-year stint of her career based in London: first as global brand director for sex care brands Durex and KY at RB, then as senior global director for Knorr at Unilever.

Ojo spoke to Campaign in 2016 about the links between marketing food and sex.

Also in 2016 Ojo moved to New York to take up the role of senior vice-president for the Covergirl brand at beauty giant Coty, before being promoted to CMO in 2018. After leaving Coty last September, Ojo joined MAC last December.

In an email to colleagues, Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, wrote: “As an award-winning marketer, Ukonwa has a fantastic two-decade track record as a builder of top global brands.

"Her wide-ranging experience will give us a broader perspective on how to connect customers to the Prime Video brand and grow our business by marketing our content in innovative ways to develop an even stronger emotional connection with our audiences.”

Ojo has received recognition including featuring in the WFA Global Marketer of the Year List, Financial Times Upstanding 100 and Black Enterprise’s 25 Women Changing the World.