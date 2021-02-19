Daniel Farey-Jones
Amazon hires Uber marketer Omar Gurnah

Gurnah departs after nearly two years at ride-hailing business.

Omar Gurnah has left his role as head of marketing at Uber UK and Ireland to join Amazon.

The move, which happened last month, came just before Gurnah’s two-year anniversary at Uber, where he also worked on the Uber Eats business.

Amazon confirmed that it has hired him in the role of senior manager, marketing, and that he handles a range of projects, but declined to elaborate further.

Uber was unavailable to comment on how it plans to replace Gurnah, whose departure comes exactly a year after that of Rachael Pettit, director of marketing for the UK, northern and eastern Europe, and Patrick Stal, head of marketing for EMEA.

Uber’s headaches continued today (Friday) with the UK supreme court delivering the final dismissal of the company's appeal in a long-running "gig economy" working arrangements case.

The court ruled that Uber drivers must be treated as workers rather than self-employed – a decision that could mean that thousands of Uber drivers are set to be entitled to minimum wage and holiday pay, according to the BBC.

