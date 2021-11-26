Amazon hosts star-studded Black Friday pop-up experience

Amazon is celebrating its Black Friday deals with a shoppable pop-up experience.

Amazon's "Black Friday live" at Victoria House in London offers four days of entertainment featuring a line-up including Laura Whitmore, Ray BLK, Spencer Matthews and Jamie Laing, Vogue Williams and Patrice Evra.

In the pop-up, guests will find an Alexa-powered 360-degree projection room, a "cosy" Prime Video screening room and a matchmaking Christmas grotto that will pair visitors with an AmazonSmile charity. There is also a sustainable product showcase, product demonstrations and complimentary samples from Amazon Fresh.

Guests can sign up for cocktail-making, artisan-led craft workshops and drag bingo. The space will also be the stage for music gigs, Prime Video screenings, live podcast recordings, book readings, expert football analysis and beauty talks. Entrance to "Black Friday live" is free – a selection of non-ticketed activities is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

A selection of live-streams will be broadcast from the venue for at-home audiences.

Brands will be showcasing Black Friday-week deals and experiences, and some will be offering prize giveaways. Brands present include Pernod Ricard UK, Deliveroo, Dremel, Bosch, Bang & Olufsen, Dell, Hasbro, This Works, Candy Kittens, CleanCo, Superfoodio, Gamely Ltd and The Ilex Wood.

There will be a selection of Pernod Ricard UK drinks available from the bar throughout the event, including Jameson Orange Dark Chocolate Espresso Martini, The Glenlivet Marmalade Sour, Chivas Old Fashioned, Malfy La Dolce Vita Spritz, Beefeater Dry Gin and Tonic, Leaps and Bounds Shiraz and Chardonnay.

Female soloist and West End star, Alexandra Burke, launched the pop-up on 24 November with an intimate performance. The event will run until 28 November.

Jubba worked alongside Academy PR to deliver the experience.

This hybrid event marks Amazon's return to in-person Black Friday celebrations after 2020 saw the retailer host a 10-day virtual event. In 2019 Amazon created the "Home of Black Friday", a four-day pop-up with workout classes, book signings and cooking demonstrations.