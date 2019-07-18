Omar Oakes
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Amazon hunts agency for Prime Now brief

Successful agency will be tasked with promoting service to students across Europe.

Amazon: Prime Now offers two-hour delivery for members
Amazon: Prime Now offers two-hour delivery for members

Amazon has kicked off a competitive agency review for a European experiential and social media brief.

The business, for the retailer's Prime Now fast-delivery service, is worth "seven figures", according to a source close to the process. 

The successful shop will be tasked with promoting Prime Now to students across Europe with a campaign across experiential and social channels. 

Amazon has previously worked with Seed, a specialist student marketing agency, on experiential activity for Prime Now. 

Ingenuity London is assisting with process. A brief has been issued to prospective agencies ahead of a pitch. 

Prime Now guarantees two-hour delivery for members of Amazon Prime for a monthly subscription fee. In Europe, it is available in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK. 

An Amazon spokeswoman said: "We don’t comment on rumour and speculation."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Thinkbox TV Planning: the film of the awards afternoon

Thinkbox TV Planning: the film of the awards afternoon

Promoted

Added 45 hours ago
How Facebook helped Sigrid top the charts

How Facebook helped Sigrid top the charts

Promoted

July 16, 2019
Why Trainline's latest ad is just the ticket

Why Trainline's latest ad is just the ticket

Promoted

July 16, 2019
2019's best TV planning so far...

2019's best TV planning so far...

Promoted

July 16, 2019