Amazon hunts agency for Prime Now brief

Amazon has kicked off a competitive agency review for a European experiential and social media brief.

The business, for the retailer's Prime Now fast-delivery service, is worth "seven figures", according to a source close to the process.

The successful shop will be tasked with promoting Prime Now to students across Europe with a campaign across experiential and social channels.

Amazon has previously worked with Seed, a specialist student marketing agency, on experiential activity for Prime Now.

Ingenuity London is assisting with process. A brief has been issued to prospective agencies ahead of a pitch.

Prime Now guarantees two-hour delivery for members of Amazon Prime for a monthly subscription fee. In Europe, it is available in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.

An Amazon spokeswoman said: "We don’t comment on rumour and speculation."