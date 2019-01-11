Matthew Chapman
How long?
Amazon launches ad-funded film and TV streaming on IMDb

Freedive service offers alternative to subscription-based streaming models.

Amazon has launched a film and TV streaming service on IMDb that is supported by ads and requires no subscription fee.

The IMDb Freedive offering is available on imdb.com/freedive via laptop or PC, and through a Freedive app on Amazon Fire TV devices.

IMDb Freedive is currently available to only US users and free-to-view launch content includes TV shows Heroes and The Bachelor, and Hollywood movies such as Memento, Monster, The Illusionist and True Romance.

IMDb already hosts video content including short-form original series, trailers and celebrity interviews.

Col Needham, founder and chief executive of IMDb, said: "We will continue to enhance IMDb Freedive based on customer feedback and will soon make it available more widely, including on IMDb’s leading mobile apps."

Amazon says new titles will be added regularly to the streaming service.

Freedive complements Amazon’s subscription-based Prime Video service, which was set up after the acquisition of UK-based LoveFilm.

IMDb was acquired by Amazon in 1998 for $55m.

