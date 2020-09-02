Staff
Added 18 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Amazon Music to integrate Twitch livestreams

Livestreams by artists using Twitch will be available within Amazon's music app right alongside on-demand tracks.

Amazon Music: app users will receive notifications when artists they follow go live on Twitch
Amazon Music: app users will receive notifications when artists they follow go live on Twitch

Amazon Music and Twitch have announced a partnership under which Twitch’s livestreaming functionality will be incoporated into the Amazon Music app.

The capability is launching today (2 September) in the iOS and Android versions of the Amazon Music app. Users will receive push notifications when artists they follow go live on Twitch, with the streams visible within the app. Fans will also be able to browse a new "Live" page in the app to find performances in progress.

The two companies say they have made it simple for artists to link their Twitch channels with Amazon Music using a new, dedicated app, Amazon Music for Artists. 

Upcoming streams include The Killers’ Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr hosting a fan Q&A about the band's new album on 4 September, and soul singer Nicole Atkins hosting a regular weekly series on Wednesdays with performances and interviews.

“The combination of live streaming, coupled with the on-demand playback of songs on Amazon Music is groundbreaking,” Ryan Redington, director of Amazon Music, said in a statement. “We’re providing artists with more tools to instantly engage with fans, and this new feature couldn’t arrive at a more crucial time in the industry. More than 1,000 artists have already connected their Amazon Music accounts to Twitch, and this is just day one."

Amazon Music has 55 million customers, according to the company, which puts it close to Apple Music's customer base but well behind Spotify, which has more than 110 million paid subscribers.

A version of this article first appeared on Campaign Asia

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How brands can overcome the failing retail environment

How brands can overcome the failing retail environment

Promoted

August 28, 2020
How you can grow business in Q4

How you can grow business in Q4

Promoted

August 24, 2020
The inspiring art of planning and creativity

The inspiring art of planning and creativity

Promoted

July 30, 2020
Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Promoted

July 23, 2020