Amazon Music marks Prime Day with Rita Ora

Amazon Music will be celebrating the Prime Day with a performance from Rita Ora.

At the event on 10 July in east London, Ora will perform tracks from her latest album, Phoenix, while Ray Blk will also take to the stage. Rimmel will offer beauty makeovers and Coca-Cola will sample its new flavours. Guests will be provided with complimentary food and drink.

The party forms part of the annual Prime Day celebrations, which include the global Prime Day concert that will be streamed live on Prime Video on 11 July.

Prime Day is a celebration of Amazon's premium Prime service, lasting for two days from 15 July, during which a range of items will be on sale at discounted rates.

The company ran a ballot for Prime members to win tickets to the east London event, while a limited number of tickets will be available on the day.

Creative events agency Jubba is delivering the project and PR will be handled by The Academy.