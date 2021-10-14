Amazon Music partners Coldplay for an 'out-of-this-world' pop-up

Amazon Music has tied up with Coldplay to celebrate the release of the band's latest album, Music of the Spheres, with an "intergalactic audio-visual experience".

Inside the custom-built installation called "The Atmospheres", fans will be transported to The Spheres – a "distant solar system" that plays host to the band’s latest album, where each of the 12 tracks is twinned with a different planet.

The two-day event in Principal Place, Shoreditch, allows fans to be immersed in "out-of-this-world" visuals, create their own alien language messages, snap selfies in an augmented-reality photo booth and help to power the experience through bespoke kinetic walkways.

The five-minute experience will use a song from the album, People of the Pride, as its soundtrack. It will be mixed in Dolby Atmos and accompanied by 360 visuals.

Running concurrently with the London event, the show will also take place on 15-16 October in New York, Tokyo and Berlin. Visitors are advised to book slots to attend via a dedicated microsite.

Coldplay said in a combined statement: “We're excited to partner with Amazon Music to bring Music of the Spheres to life. 'The Atmospheres' will take fans on a trip through The Spheres and into the heart of the album.”

This week, Spotify has been teasing fans with a cryptic billboard to promote Music of the Spheres. With the hashtag #SpotTheSpheres, the cryptic post used graphics from Music of the Spheres and offered a date and location co-ordinates.