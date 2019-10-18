Emmet McGonagle
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Amazon Music to sponsor MTV Europe Music Awards

New Charlie's Angels film is sponsoring event's red carpet.

EMAs: Amazon Music will sponsor Best New category
EMAs: Amazon Music will sponsor Best New category

Amazon Music is to be the main sponsor of the 2019 MTV European Music Awards, taking over from TikTok.

Hosted by singer Becky G, the music-streaming platform will be involved the EMAs' on-air, digital and out-of-home marketing campaign in Seville, Spain.

Amazon Music will also be the first sponsor of the awards' Best New umbrella category, with past winners including Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, Bruno Mars and One Direction.

Upcoming Sony Pictures film Charlie’s Angels will sponsor the red carpet. The movie is also set to sponsor the event’s Best Look award, which was won last year by Nicki Minaj.

"Through its unrivalled star power and sheer scale, the MTV EMAs is uniquely placed to offer Amazon Music and Sony Pictures an unmatched opportunity to connect with millions of hard-to-reach fans on every screen and in real life," Lee Sears, senior vice-president and head of Viacom Velocity International, said.

"Generating a consistent uplift in brand awareness, it’s no surprise that partners return year after year and our category scope has broadened to include a wide range of brands looking for guaranteed high-impact cut-through."

Budweiser, Colgate-Palmolive, Deliveroo, Fiat, Samsung, Unilever and Vodafone are also sponsors of the event.

Last year’s EMAs and red-carpet event were sponsored by TikTok, with MTV making heavy use of all of its major social platforms including Snapchat Stories, Twitter Amplify and Facebook Live to mark the occasion.

The 2019 EMAs will take place on 3 November.

