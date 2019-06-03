Amazon to open 10 pop-up stores to support small businesses

Amazon is setting up 10 pop-ups across the UK to support small businesses, enabling them to sell on the high street for the first time.

The one-year pilot, called "Clicks and mortar", is part of a new model in partnership with small-business network Enterprise Nation that aims to help online brands grow their high-street presence.

The first shop opened in Manchester today (3 June) and will be followed by shops in Wales, Scotland, the Midlands, Yorkshire and the south east.

A new £1m SME apprenticeship fund from Amazon will be used to train more than 150 full-time apprentices to help the businesses increase sales. In addition, free digital training will be made available at Amazon Academy events across the UK to help small businesses succeed online, in particular through increasing export sales.

Independent research on the pilot will be submitted to the government, following the call for new ideas to develop the Future High Streets fund and strategy.

Doug Gurr, UK country manager at Amazon, said: "Small businesses are one of our most important customer groups and we’re thrilled to work with Enterprise Nation to design a comprehensive package to help entrepreneurs across the UK grow their businesses, both in store and online."

The pop-ups will sell homeware, health and beauty products, food and drink, and electronics. Brands taking part include Swifty Scooters, Torro Cases and Altr for Men.

Emma Jones, founder of Enterprise Nation, said: "This new concept will provide small businesses with the space, technology and support to experience physical retail for the first time, while enabling customers to discover new brands on their local high streets."