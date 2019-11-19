Amazon opens four-day Black Friday pop-up

Amazon’s "Home of Black Friday" experience will host workshops and activities including workout classes, book signings and cooking demonstrations.

The four-day event, open from 28 November, will showcase hundreds of Amazon.co.uk’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

On Black Friday, British rapper Tinie Tempah will give an intimate evening performance exclusively for Prime members, presented by Amazon Music, supported by Alice Chater.

Saturday is a family day and features biscuit-decorating with TV baker and author Kim-Joy.

Special events include a book signing with SAS: Who Dares Wins' Ant Middleton, a high-intensity interval training session with Bradley Simmonds and live cooking demonstrations from coconut products brand Coconut Merchant with chefs Ian Haste and Max La Manna.

Throughout the four days, guests can visit a dedicated nail bar and receive skincare consultation from Amazon’s skincare range, Belei. Visitors can take part in Christmas-decoration workshops, hair-grooming sessions, Amazon device demonstrations and food sampling. The bar will offer drinks using Tovess gin. Prime Video and Amazon Original TV series screenings will also take place.

Doug Gurr, country manager at Amazon, said: "The 'Home of Black Friday' will bring to life the very best of Amazon.co.uk and our Black Friday sale for 2019, with even more experiences for our customers to enjoy as they prepare for the festive season. Showcasing hundreds of deals, all shoppable through the Amazon app, the 'Home of Black Friday' will also offer top-notch entertainment from Amazon Music, Prime Video and many more surprises."

Festivities will take place across Europe, with "Amazon Xmas San Babila" opening in Milan on 27 November and "#Amazonencaja" opening in Madrid on 28 November, offering deals, experiences and entertainment.