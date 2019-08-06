Amazon Prime creates Carnival Row experience

Amazon Prime is celebrating the launch of its Carnival Row series with a pop-up where fans can interact with mythical creatures featured in the show.

The experience at The Grove shopping centre in Los Angeles today comes ahead of the series premiere on 30 August on Amazon Prime.

Life-size 'curiosity boxes' will be positioned in the middle of the shopping centre and guests can interact with the surprises inside each box. Mythical creatures featured in the show including centaurs and faeries will be on display.

The experience will have photo moments and a show-themed gift for visitors after they have finished exploring.

Carnival Row is set in a Victorian fantasy world and explores how the growing population of mythological immigrant creatures struggle to coexist with humans.