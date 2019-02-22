Kim Benjamin
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Amazon Prime creates version of the apocalypse

The South by South West experience marks the launch of the streaming network's Good Omens series.

Amazon Prime is heralding the end of the world, and the arrival of its latest series, Good Omens, with a number of activations at this year's SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas. The series focuses on the friendship between an angel and a demon.

The experience will include the 'Garden of Earthly Delights', an immersive space filled with foliage, accessed through an hourglass-styled entrance. Visitors will be greeted by angels and demons, to mirror the interaction in the series between the main characters, and can relax in cabanas featuring both heaven and hell decorations. 

Food and drink will be available, alongside a pop-up bookshop where guests can uncover some hidden surprises – reflecting the series' 'good omens' title. 

There will also be 'end of the world'-themed performances around the streets of Austin; passersby can spot bickering nuns, demons and witchfinders, who will be warning about the end of world. Amazon has also partnered with media company BuzzFeed to host additional experiences in the garden setting, including live music sessions. 

The activations are taking place from 8-11 March. The series is based on Neil Gaiman's best-selling novel and stars Michael Sheen, David Tennant and Jon Hamm. It launches on 31 May. 

