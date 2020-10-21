Amazon Prime creates virtual escape room to launch Truth Seekers comedy series

Amazon Prime is hosting a virtual escape room inspired by its supernatural comedy series Truth Seekers.

During the 45-minute challenge, players will encounter characters from the show who will ask them to help restore a 6G signal at a museum in Weymouth and recover the artefact causing the disruption.

Players will need to give commands to a "game guide" who will complete the experience in an escape room. This "game guide" will be fitted with a camera and headlamp to livestream their movements.

There will also be another person on the video call to introduce the players to the game, assist with the flow and provide clues.

"The Truth Seekers Remote Adventure" runs from 23 October to 18 November. The Brand Agency is working alongside The Escape Game to deliver the project.

Starring Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, Truth Seekers is released on Amazon Prime on 30 October.