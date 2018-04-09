Kim Benjamin
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Amazon Prime to host immersive experiences ahead of Emmys

Amazon Prime Video is staging a two-week series of events, showcasing series that are being submitted for consideration for the Emmy television awards.

Amazon Prime's The Grand Tour: immersive experience ahead of the Emmy Awards
Called the "Prime Experience", the events are taking place at the Hollywood Athletic Club and will include talks and interactive themed rooms open to the public.

Amazon will recreate the world of American period comedy-drama TV series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, where visitors can travel back in time to New York in the 1950s to the character's apartment, take photos and visit other sets recreated from the show. 

Other series staging immmersive experiences include the Grateful Dead documentary Long Strange Trip, Philip K Dick's Electric Dreams, and The Grand Tour. 

The experiences are taking place from 12 April to 27 April. 

