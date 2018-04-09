Amazon Prime to host immersive experiences ahead of Emmys

Amazon Prime's The Grand Tour: immersive experience ahead of the Emmy Awards

Called the "Prime Experience", the events are taking place at the Hollywood Athletic Club and will include talks and interactive themed rooms open to the public.

Amazon will recreate the world of American period comedy-drama TV series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, where visitors can travel back in time to New York in the 1950s to the character's apartment, take photos and visit other sets recreated from the show.

Other series staging immmersive experiences include the Grateful Dead documentary Long Strange Trip, Philip K Dick's Electric Dreams, and The Grand Tour.

The experiences are taking place from 12 April to 27 April.