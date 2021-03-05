Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Amazon Prime marks 'Coming 2 America' release with landmark takeover

London’s The National Gallery decorated with fictional Zamunda flag.

Amazon Prime: Landmarks have been "purchsed" by the The Kingdom of Zamunda
Amazon Prime Video is marking the release of Coming 2 America by planting the flag of Zamunda, the fictional African kingdom of Eddie Murphy’s character King Akeem, at famous landmarks.

London’s The National Gallery, the Hofbräuhaus in Munich, the Petis Palais in Paris, the Sanremo Casino in Sanremo and the Royal Theatre in Madrid, have all been draped in huge colourful flags.

The activity symbolises that His Royal Highness, King Akeem Joffer, has in fact purchased valuable landmarks across Europe, to celebrate the arrival of the film.

Presenter Clara Amfo will deliver a news presentation about the aquisition that will be used in a social campaign.

The project was delivered by The Academy PR and That Lot.

Coming 2 America is available on Amazon Prime Video now.

