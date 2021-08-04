Fayola Douglas
Amazon Prime reimagines Rapunzel and Cleopatra for global brand campaign

The work by London's Joint introduces the new proposition ‘Prime changes everything’.

Amazon Prime: Rapunzel uses Prime to rescue herself

Amazon Prime has reimagined the stories of Rapunzel and Cleopatra for a brand campaign that introduces a new proposition – "Prime changes everything".

The ads, launched in the US this week, were created by London creative agency Joint and posits the notion that Amazon Prime would have been life-changing for the fictional and historical female characters.

One execution, "Rapunzel doesn't need a prince", shows the fairy tale character in her tower. She uses her Prime membership for the fast and free same-day delivery of a ladder to rescue herself.

The second execution, "Cleopatra has a change of heart", features the Egyptian ruler, who realises after streaming Coming 2 America on Prime Video that rulers can give back. She is consequently inspired to buy gifts using Prime free delivery.

The work was written by PJ Kirby and Rory Robinson, and directed by Wayne McClammy through Hungry Man.

The Rapunzel ad soundtrack includes Nicki Minaj's 'Feeling Myself' featuring Beyoncé, while 'Driver's Seat' by Sniff 'n' the Tears is featured in the Cleopatra ad.

Amazon describes the campaign as "a confident, self-aware, and light-hearted look at how Prime enables positive change in a fantastic way".

The ads will be rolled out globally from September 2021 across TV, radio, digital and social. Two additional spots will also be released.

The brief for a new positioning statement, tagline and creative was won by Joint through a competitive pitch.

