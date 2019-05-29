Amazon Prime transforms London station into Eden for Good Omens

Amazon Prime has created a "garden of earthly delights" in London Waterloo station to mark the launch of new series Good Omens.

The activation is centred on a towering apple tree that is manned by angels, demons and singing nuns.

Commuters are being handed toffee apples and have the opportunity to pet real snakes in the leafy pop-up promoting the show, which is available on Amazon Prime from 31 May.

The "Good Omens garden" is open to the public until the end of today (30 May). Experience12 is delivering the activation.

Fans also have a chance to visit a five-floor bookshop experience inspired by the series, opening tomorrow (31 May).