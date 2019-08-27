Fayola Douglas
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Amazon Prime Video marks US Open with food fusion

There will be twists on tennis-related classics.

Amazon: items on menu include strawberry-and-cream burger
Amazon Prime Video is hosting a US and British food-fusion pop-up to mark another year of the platform airing the US Open.

At the "Perfect serve pop-up", visitors will be able to taste dishes from both countries with a unique take on classic foods associated with tennis.

The menu includes strawberry-and-cream burgers, fish-and-chip corndogs, cucumber hot dogs, Champagne breakfast with smoked salmon pizza and a Pimm’s, popcorn and pretzel ice-cream float.

There will also be a chance to win a Fire TV stick, which allows people to use Amazon Prime Video on their TV.

The activation is running on Thursday (29 August) at Boxpark Shoreditch, London. The project is being delivered by Flavourology.

The US Open runs until 8 September.

