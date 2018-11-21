Brittaney Kiefer
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Amazon Prime Video seeks agency amid European expansion

New brief follows Amazon Prime Video's biggest brand campaign to date in the UK and Germany.

Amazon Prime Video: Droga5 London created campaign for UK and Germany
Amazon Prime Video: Droga5 London created campaign for UK and Germany

Amazon Prime Video is seeking an agency for a brief covering France, Italy and Spain.

It is understood that Droga5 London, Fold7 and MullenLowe are among the shops vying for the business. Tissue meetings were held last week.

Amazon Prime Video has been ramping up its European expansion with a strategy to create more original content for local audiences.

Meanwhile, the European Union has approved new regulation that will require streaming services to ensure at least 30% of their content is local programming.

In October, Amazon Prime Video launched its biggest brand campaign to date, running in the UK and Germany. Created by Droga5 London, the ads follow protagonists whose lives are transformed after bingeing TV series on the platform. The agency continues to work with the brand in the UK and Germany. 

An Amazon spokeswoman declined to comment.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: BMW tops Apple

Promoted

November 21, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: BMW tops Apple

AGENCY
What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond

Promoted

November 19, 2018

What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond

MEDIA
John Lewis/Waitrose's "Bohemian Rhapsody" wins creatives' vote

Promoted

November 15, 2018

John Lewis/Waitrose's "Bohemian Rhapsody" wins creatives' vote

MEDIA
"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent

Promoted

November 14, 2018

"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent