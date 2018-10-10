Amazon Prime Video's first campaign by Droga5 shows how TV binges can change your life

Amazon Prime Video’s biggest brand campaign follows protagonists whose lives are transformed for the better by binge-watching TV series.

The campaign by Droga5 London features four ads that tap into the immersive nature of modern TV viewing habits. Each 60-second film tells the story of a person who begins compulsively watching a show on Prime Video and by the end of the series, has changed their life. The spots end with the line: "Great shows stay with you."

A meek woman becomes more assertive in the style of Vikings’ warrior queen. A long-term couple rekindle their passion while watching the steamy romantic series Outlander. A mummy’s boy breaks free from his sheltered life thanks to the devilish drama Lucifer, and a weary dad regains his strength and power after episodes of Jack Ryan.

The work was written by Ed Redgrave and Teddy Souter, art directed by Dave Wigglesworth and Frazer Price, and directed by Steve Rogers through Somesuch. It will run on TV and online over the next six months in the UK and Germany.

David Kolbusz, chief creative officer at Droga5 London, added: "One of the truths about the best film and television is that you take a part of it with you. The characters you fall in love with on screen have a set of characteristics, which – in the immediate viewing aftermath – you have a tendency to adopt, whether you’re conscious of it or not.

"In our campaign for Amazon Prime Video we tried to bring this truth to life by telling stories of viewers whose habits resulted in a psychological (sometimes physical) transformation of their own."