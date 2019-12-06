Amazon and Refinery29 produce IRL gift guide

Amazon and Refinery29 have partnered to produce a pop-up shop to make their online offering accesible in real life.

The range of items available were picked by Refinery29 fashion and lifestyle editors, as well as home and fashion influencers Jamie Chung, Gaby Dalkin, Sai de Silva and Amber Lewis.

At the "Decked & dazzled holiday pop-up", open until 15 December, visitors can place orders on gifts and purchases will be delivered to their home.

The shop, on Greene Street in New York, will feature Amazon’s Alexa device and its Discover tool, aimed at getting customers to experience the product's search abilities for home and fashion. Customers can receive style recommendations from Alexa based on current trends and what it thinks will look best on them.

Influencers will also host daily events, including sessions on personal styling, gift-making and holiday-themed entertaining.

Carmen Nestares, chief marketing officer at Amazon Fashion, told Women's Wear Daily: "We’ve seen a growing response to immersive, interactive experiences and this one-of-a-kind pop-up further enables customers to engage live with our fashion and home selection."

The selection of gifts found in-store will also be available to shoppers on Amazon’s site.