Fayola Douglas
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Amazon and Refinery29 produce IRL gift guide

Shoppable items were selected by lifestyle platform's editors and fashion influencers.

Amazon: events schedule includes workshops led by influencers
Amazon: events schedule includes workshops led by influencers

Amazon and Refinery29 have partnered to produce a pop-up shop to make their online offering accesible in real life.

The range of items available were picked by Refinery29 fashion and lifestyle editors, as well as home and fashion influencers Jamie Chung, Gaby Dalkin, Sai de Silva and Amber Lewis.

At the "Decked & dazzled holiday pop-up", open until 15 December, visitors can place orders on gifts and purchases will be delivered to their home.

The shop, on Greene Street in New York, will feature Amazon’s Alexa device and its Discover tool, aimed at getting customers to experience the product's search abilities for home and fashion. Customers can receive style recommendations from Alexa based on current trends and what it thinks will look best on them.

Influencers will also host daily events, including sessions on personal styling, gift-making and holiday-themed entertaining.

Carmen Nestares, chief marketing officer at Amazon Fashion, told Women's Wear Daily: "We’ve seen a growing response to immersive, interactive experiences and this one-of-a-kind pop-up further enables customers to engage live with our fashion and home selection."

The selection of gifts found in-store will also be available to shoppers on Amazon’s site.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now