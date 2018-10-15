Amazon showcases fashion line with London pop-up

The 3,000-square-feet venue will opens its doors for business later this month for five days. The pop-up will feature the online retailer's own fashion line, including Truth & Fable, alongside designer fashion brands such as Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.

Items on display at the pop-up will change every two days but the entire stock will be available to buy in-store. Products can also be purchased using Amazon's "SmileCode" scanning technology via the Amazon mobile app, and sent to customers' homes, workplaces or Amazon locker collection address. The pop-up will also feature Amazon Fire tablets that visitors can use, while stylists will also be on hand to offer advice.

Amazon says it will also be hosting activities across the five days to "excite and entertain its visitors".

The pop-up takes place from 23-27 October on Baker Street. A selection of men's and women's denim, party- and streetwear-inspired pieces will be on display in the store, and there will be live acoustic sets from Tom Grennan on Friday and NAO on Saturday night.