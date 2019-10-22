Amazon shows off tech in smart home pop-up

Amazon is demonstrating how to create a smart home using Alexa-enabled gadgets in a London pop-up.

The Westfield London activation, which runs until 2 November, features seven rooms. Guests can walk through the spaces and interact with technology from brand partners Drayton, Fitbit, Kutchenhaus, Mercedes-Benz, Omron, Osmo and Philips Hue.

A Fitbit voice-activated art installation featuring the new Versa 2 watch is at the heart of the experience, with the other rooms clustered around it.

Inside Amazon’s "Inspiration kitchen", visitors can engage with voice-controlled appliances and view demos of Amazon Echo devices.

In the Philips Hue "Infinity garden", mirrors, plants and stepping stones create a "magical" walkway, with colourful lighting all controlled by Alexa.

The Osmo "treehouse" is created for children and allows them to try play-based learning games from eductional games system Osmo on Amazon Fire tablets.

Calming music, lighting and projections create a moment of calm in the Omron "ethereal bedroom". The space shows how wireless blood pressure monitor Evolv and Alexa can help people manage their cardiovascular health.

In the Drayton "4D living room", smart plugs and Wiser smart heating devices are demonstrated. When visitors sit and relax on the sofa, lighting effects, projections and voiceovers explain the practical advantages of voice control.

Finally, consumers can visit the Mercedes "neon garage", where they will find a white A-Class and a looping audiovisual animation showcasing the features of its new voice-controlled infotainment system.

Vistors also have the chance to win some of the devices on show.

The project is being delivered by Because.

Graham Wall, chief executive of the agency, said: "The Amazon 'Home of imagination' is a dynamic, multisensory, multi-brand experience designed to appeal to smart home lovers of all ages. It shows the power of voice-activated technologies in the best way possible – through practical and memorable experiences and hands-on discovery."