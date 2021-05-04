Amazon snatches strategy head from Adam & Eve/DDB

Milla McPhee, former head of strategy and planning at Adam & Eve/DDB, has left the UK's biggest creative agency to join Amazon in the same role.

Working under Ed Smith, general manager of integrated marketing at Amazon EU, McPhee will be responsible for overseeing work of the brand’s in-house and external creative teams to develop campaigns for the Amazon stores and Prime membership programme.



She starts in her new role this week.

McPhee is a former academic who in 2012, left her role as a lecturer in applied behavioural science at the University of Sydney Business School in favour of a strategist role at Droga5, based between New York and Sydney.

After a four-year stint, the planner moved to London to be appointed as a strategy director for Grey London, where she had a brief four-month stint before joining Adam & Eve/DDB in the same role.

She was promoted to head of strategy and planning in June 2018.

“After five epic years, it was beyond difficult to leave the brilliance of Adam & Eve/DDB,” McPhee said in a LinkedIn post. "In particular the best planning department there ever was, both on paper and in person. But their best is yet to come (especially now I’ve left!)"

In February, Omar Gurnah left his role as head of marketing at Uber UK and Ireland to join Amazon.

The ecommerce and tech giant announced during its Q1 earnings call that its ad sales rose 77% year-over-year to $6.9bn (£5bn); and last month, Amazon launched a global spot (set just before the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD) to show off the power of the brand’s voice assistant, Alexa.