Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Amazon to sponsor The Great British Bake Off

Channel 4 has signed up Amazon to sponsor the ninth series of The Great British Bake Off, as well as its spin-off shows, for an estimated £5m.

Channel 4's Great British Bake Off presenters: Paul Hollywood, Sandi Toksvig, Niel Fielding and Prue Leith
The sponsorship will focus on Amazon’s Echo speakers and the capabilities of its Alexa voice service. 

When the series launced on Channel 4 from the BBC last year, it was sponsored by Lyle’s Golden Syrup and Dr Oetker and drew an average consolidated audience of 9 million viewers, rising to 10.5 million with linear repeats. 

Channel 4’s sales house 4 Sales and Rufus, Initiative’s dedicated Amazon team, were responsible for brokering the sponsorship. 

The deal includes the spin-off programming Bake Off: An Extra Slice, hosted by Jo Brand, the festive episodes, and for the first time on Channel 4, Bake Off: The Professionals.

Jonathan Lewis, head of digital and partnership innovation at Channel 4, said: "It’s a great testimony to the success of Bake Off’s debut on Channel 4 last year that Amazon will sponsor the Bake Off programme brands this year."

