Amazon staff and customers join crooning parcels in Christmas ad

Amazon has unveiled its Christmas TV ad – an all-singing, all-dancing, 90-second spot featuring staff, families, flirtatious strangers and animated boxes.

Breaking tonight (4 November) on ITV during Coronation Street and running until 22 December, the spot, created by Lucky Generals, will broadcast in three formats – the full-length version along with 60-second and 30-second edits.

The main creative will be supported by additional "Let’s smile together" ads, featuring the crooning parcels, each timed for festive (and commercial) calendar highlights, including Black Friday. The campaign will be supported by digital, radio, print, out-of-home and social media activity.

The TV spot starts with a girl playing the chords to Solomon Burke’s Everybody Needs Somebody to Love on a miniature piano and singing the opening line, before the action shifts to a train travelling through a snowscape. Onboard, a man and woman exchange flirtatious looks as they bump into each other while removing Amazon packages from the overhead shelves. "Someone to love," one of the parcels sings, before the couple join in for the refrain.

Further vignettes include an Amazon delivery driver singing in harmony with her consignment of boxes; a woman wearing headphones and singing on the bus, much to the amusement of her fellow passengers; a tap-dancing man in a shop; and a trio of buskers surrounded by clapping onlookers. The film ends with the delivery driver returning to her home to be greeted by her family.

Simon Morris, vice-president, global creative, at Amazon, said: "What matters most at Christmas is spending quality time together, with loved ones, family and friends. This campaign is about those special moments that we all share at this time of year and how Amazon helps to deliver smiles and play a small part in creating these wonderful memories."

The work was created by Nick Bird and Lee Smith from Lucky Generals and directed by Henry Alex Rubin through Smuggler. Media planning and buying was by Initiative.