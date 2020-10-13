Amazon Studios sets up Halloween virtual experience around Blumhouse horror films

Amazon Studios has set up a virtual Halloween experience that will feature live shows, music and a chance for people to explore four new Blumhouse thriller films available to watch on Amazon Prime.

"Welcome to the Blumhouse Live" takes place on 16 and 17 October and consists of 10 rooms across six floors inside a virtual house.

There will be live music, as well as other experiences including an escape room and tarot card readings, which have been inspired by Blumhouse movies.

The Lie and Black Box have been available on Amazon Prime since 6 October with Evil Eye and Nocturne available from 13 October.

Amazon Studios and Blumhouse partnered with US-based creative studio Little Cinema to deliver the project.