Amazon unites advertising services under single brand, Amazon Advertising

The three names will gradually disappear over the next few months, Amazon announced in a blog. The tech giant said that as its offer to advertisers had expanded, it had "created complexity" around its advertising brands.

The move follows Google’s decision earlier this year to retire the DoubleClick and AdWords names in favour of the simpler Google Ads and Google Marketing Platform.

Amazon’s blog reads: "We started this business developing products for specific advertiser sets, such as cost-per-click ads for Amazon sellers and e-commerce-enabled display ads for Amazon vendors.

"Today, we work with a wide range of advertisers who use multiple products within our suite to grow their business as part of an e-commerce marketing strategy.

"We’ve worked hard to scale our products and services for our advertisers and agencies, but we also recognize that in the process, we’ve created complexity around our advertising brands and product portfolio. So we’ve been thinking about how we can invent and simplify to provide a better experience for our advertising customers."

Paul Kotas, senior vice-president of Amazon Advertising, said: "This is another step towards our goal of providing advertising solutions that are simple and intuitive for the hundreds of thousands of advertisers who use our products to help grow their business."