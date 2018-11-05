Amazon's Black Friday pop-up returns with Samsung, Lego and Canon

"Home of Black Friday" opens for four days from 22 November in Shoreditch, London, and is designed to showcase shopping deals. Amazon said this year’s event will have more prizes, workshops, VIP experiences and product sampling.

The activation coincides with Amazon’s 10-day Black Friday sale, which begins on 16 November.

Amazon will be offering cocktail masterclasses at the Amazon Beers, Wines and Spirits bar, jewellery- and candle-making workshops, beauty treatments, hairstyling sessions, cooking demonstrations and Prime Video screenings.

The company is working with brands including Canon, Foreo, Hotel Chocolat, HP, Samsung, Le Creuset,Lego, Logitech, Microsoft, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Nicky Clarke, OnePlus, Philips Hue, Puressentiel, Sennheiser, Sony PlayStation, T2, Whole Foods Market and Yankee Candle. Customers will be able to shop the deals on display through the Amazon app.

The pop-up is being delivered by events agency Jubba.

Last year's event took place in Soho.