Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Amazon's Black Friday pop-up returns with Samsung, Lego and Canon

Amazon's Black Friday pop-up is returning to London for a second year with brands including Samsung, Lego and Canon.

Amazon's Black Friday pop-up returns with Samsung, Lego and Canon

"Home of Black Friday" opens for four days from 22 November in Shoreditch, London, and is designed to showcase shopping deals. Amazon said this year’s event will have more prizes, workshops, VIP experiences and product sampling.

The activation coincides with Amazon’s 10-day Black Friday sale, which begins on 16 November.

Amazon will be offering cocktail masterclasses at the Amazon Beers, Wines and Spirits bar, jewellery- and candle-making workshops, beauty treatments, hairstyling sessions, cooking demonstrations and Prime Video screenings.

The company is working with brands including Canon, Foreo, Hotel Chocolat, HP, Samsung, Le Creuset,Lego, Logitech, Microsoft, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Nicky Clarke, OnePlus, Philips Hue, Puressentiel, Sennheiser, Sony PlayStation, T2, Whole Foods Market and Yankee Candle. Customers will be able to shop the deals on display through the Amazon app.

The pop-up is being delivered by events agency Jubba.

Last year's event took place in Soho.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now