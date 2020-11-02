Amazon's Christmas spot stars ballerina Tais Vinolo

Amazon’s global Christmas campaign follows a young ballet dancer as she prepares for the role of a lifetime.

Created by Lucky Generals, the ad features French ballerina Taïs Vinolo, who plays an up-and-coming dancer whose dreams are jeopardised due to the Covid-19 crisis.

She continues to train despite her ballet school closing but is later devastated when her end-of-year performance is cancelled. However, her sister and community pull together to give her a stage and audience after all.

The 60-second film will launch on TV today (Monday), with a 120-second version airing during the final ad break of Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off on Tuesday. Four versions of the work will run until 14 December.

Media planning and buying was handled by Initiative agency Rufus.

The ad’s soundtrack is an arrangement of The Show Must Go On by Queen. It was shot by director Melina Matsouka, who has directed music videos for Beyoncé’s Formation and Rihanna’s We Found Love, as well as 2019 film Queen & Slim.

Simon Morris, vice-president for global creative at Amazon, said: “Our TV ad is inspired by, and pays tribute to, the unbeatable human spirit and the power of community that we have witnessed so often this year.”

Vinolo added: “When I was growing up in the French countryside, there were no young black girls studying ballet with hair like mine or even on TV, meaning I had no-one to identify myself with.

"Being on this shoot helped so much with this, enabling me to own who I really am, who I want to be and what I represent. I am so proud to have been part of this project, since the message of it means a lot to me and even more so in this very difficult time that the world is going through.”

The story is a move away from Amazon’s previous holiday ads, which animated its delivery boxes.