American Express hits TV (and Shoreditch) to launch new brand platform

American Express has launched its new brand platform, "Powerful backing: don't do business / don't live life without it", with a TV campaign and innovative out-of-home executions.

The campaign, created by Ogilvy & Mather and Mcgarrybowen New York, aims to unite the parts of the American Express business – consumer, corporate and merchant businesses – under a unified look and feel, and to position the financial services brand as an essential choice for a wide range of situations.

A 30-second TV spot for Sky Sports debuted on 4 May during Brighton and Hove Albion’s Premier League victory over Manchester United. AmEx is the football shirt and stadium sponsor of Brighton.

The 60-second version will debut this week during Channel 4's Gogglebox, with the campaign planned to run on TV for a further six weeks.

The ad is supported by OOH, including a 6.8m x 11m mural in Shoreditch by London artist Josephine Hicks.

Alongside this, the brand is running digital OOH that changes its messaging based on the time of day and surroundings. This will run in sites in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Cardiff and Sheffield.

The media planning and buying is being handled by Mindshare, with activation by Momentum Worldwide and content by The Brooklyn Brothers.

Elizabeth Rutledge, chief marketing officer at American Express, said: "This is first and foremost a brand platform – it's a guiding principle for how we treat our customers, colleagues and partners, and how we develop new, innovative products and services to deliver on our vision to provide the world's best customer experience across all the customers we serve. The campaign is just the beginning."

American Express moved its global creative account from Ogilvy & Mather to Mcgarrybowen last June without a pitch. Ogilvy & Mather remained on the brand's roster for international executions.

