Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

American Express offers fan experiences during BFI London Film Festival

Headline sponsor aims to provide 'red carpet moments'.

American Express: selfie lights for film fans
American Express: selfie lights for film fans

American Express is offering fan experiences during the BFI London Film Festival, including "‘red carpet moments".

Amex is partnering BFI for the 10th year and its cardholders are granted exclusive access to the festival. As part of its experiences programme, visitors will have access to screening tickets across the 12-day do and the opportunity to walk the red carpet at gala events.

Cardmembers can attend a pre-screening drinks reception at Radisson Blu Leicester Square. Guests and movie fans lining the red carpet will also receive selfie lights to place on their phones so they can capture illuminated snaps of their evening.

The partnership is a core component of Amex’s commitment to provide members with access to enriched experiences.

The BFI London Film Festival runs until 13 October.

Momentum Worldwide is delivering the experience.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now