American Express offers fan experiences during BFI London Film Festival

American Express is offering fan experiences during the BFI London Film Festival, including "‘red carpet moments".

Amex is partnering BFI for the 10th year and its cardholders are granted exclusive access to the festival. As part of its experiences programme, visitors will have access to screening tickets across the 12-day do and the opportunity to walk the red carpet at gala events.

Cardmembers can attend a pre-screening drinks reception at Radisson Blu Leicester Square. Guests and movie fans lining the red carpet will also receive selfie lights to place on their phones so they can capture illuminated snaps of their evening.

The partnership is a core component of Amex’s commitment to provide members with access to enriched experiences.

The BFI London Film Festival runs until 13 October.

Momentum Worldwide is delivering the experience.