American Express to partner AEG for BST Hyde Park 2020

AEG has announced that American Express will be the new presenting partner for the BST Hyde Park festival in July 2020.

Under the deal, brokered by AEG's Global Partnerships division, American Express replaces Barclaycard, which had been presenting partner since the festival began in 2013. BST will now be known as American Express Presents BST Hyde Park.

The partnership signals a growing commitment from American Express to deliver experiences and a range of on-site benefits.

Brandy Sanders, vice-president, global entertainment partnerships and experiences, at American Express, said: "We’re excited to bring American Express experiences to the heart of London culture this summer, adding BST Hyde Park as a partner. From first access to the hottest tickets to truly unforgettable experiences, we enhance the moments that bring our cardmembers closer to the music and artists they love."

The two brands have developed a global partnership across 15 years that spans AEG’s portfolio of venues and events, including London's All Points East and LA Live.