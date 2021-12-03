Fayola Douglas
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

American Express partners Covent Garden for winter celebration

Shoppers can visit a snowy bar and have a gift-wrapping tutorial.

American Express: branding will be spread across the Covent Garden estate
American Express has teamed up with Covent Garden for a winter experience that aims to drive footfall over the festive period. 

"American Express winter world" on Floral Street will offer shoppers the chance to take a break from shopping and immerse themselves in an "enchanting" winter world. Visitors can enjoy an icy beverage or "snowcone" at The Drift, the lounge's snow-topped bar, receive a gift-wrapping tutorial from an expert, attend a snow-globe-making workshop within the lounge, or snap a festive picture at a Christmas lights experience.

The lounge opened on 3 December and will run from Friday to Sunday for the first three weekends of the month. American Express branding will also go live across the Covent Garden estate throughout December, and will include vinyl billboards, custom signage and tote bag distribution.

To support the partnership, until 24 December, eligible American Express cardholders will receive a £10 credit when they spend more than £50 in multiple transactions at Covent Garden's 100-plus participating shops and restaurants.

Dan Edelman, general manager, UK merchant services at American Express, said: "We're thrilled to join forces with Covent Garden on this exciting experience, which will drive increased footfall and spend with our merchants during the key festive trading period. We're proud to champion businesses of all sizes by encouraging people to come out, spend and celebrate."

