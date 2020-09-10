American Express: 'post-Covid events won't just be about brand trickery'

The future of branded experience lies in creating meaningful events over shareable ones, American Express' international experiential marketing director Anthony Duckworth has said.

Speaking at this week's Campaign360 virtual conference, he explained that after the coronavirus outbreak consumers will be looking for events that enrich their lives.

He said: "People are going to pivot from wanting something shareable to wanting something meaningful. Events won't just be about brand trickery, there will be less brand amplification, it will be about how we can make their lives better."

Amy Brown, head of creative strategy at Google, echoed these views. She explained that it is important to consider what is going to be genuinely helpful to the consumer and how much of their concentration is needed.

Contrary to the notion that events need to be fully immersive, Brown said that when it comes to online experiences she considers how people will be consuming the media.

"If you just put a video out there, it might get missed," she said. "It has to be helpful. You have to understand user behaviours instead of switching (experiences) to video online. How are they consuming media and what can they engage with and when. Be realistic, and think about what is going to genuinely be helpful."

The pair were joined by Maria D'Souza marketing director at Barclays Ventures for the panel discussion on the future of live storytelling.

She said that Covid-19 has "forced brands to evolve to the voice of the consumer". Adding that the virus has helped brands think about how they can make a "meaningful impact on the life of the end-user".