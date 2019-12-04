Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

American Express, Samsung and Sonos to speak at Brand Experience 360

Campaign's first brand experience summit will be held on 6 May 2020 at Komedia Brighton.

Brand Experience 360: event will take place at Brighton venue

At the inaugural Brand Experience 360 conference, visitors will hear from key speakers including Anthony Duckworth, director of international experiential marketing at American Express, Tanya Weller, director of Samsung Showcase KX, and Steven Dolcemaschio, global marketing director at Sonos.

Taking place on 6 May 2020, the event will highlight groundbreaking innovations in experiential marketing and address some of the key challenges that brands and agencies will need to overcome in 2020 and beyond. Key topics will include how to integrate new technologies sensitively and effectively, plus the importance of longer-term builds to ensure greater sustainability.

American Express recently announced it will partner AEG for British Summer Time Hyde Park 2020.

Sonos has created a series of interesting activations in 2019, including "The brilliant sound experience" with Google Assistant and "The sound affect" with Ikea.

For more information on Brand Experience 360, which takes place at Komedia in Brighton, visit brandexperience360.co.uk.

