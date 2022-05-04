American Express spot is business in the front and a party in the back

American Express has released its biggest UK campaign to highlight the points available to cardholders with the company’s Membership Rewards.

The campaign, created by DentsuMB, is fronted by a 30-second TV ad, directed by Gary Freedman through MJZ.

Aimed at small businesses, the film features a seemingly everyday dentist, who uses his business card to buy ads and subscribe to his favourite magazine Good Gumkeeping as well as using his points to treat his family to a luxury holiday.

To emphasise how “the card is for business, the points are for pleasure”, the dentist spins around in his chair to reveal an unexpected mullet, channelling business in the front and a party in the back.

The campaign runs across TV, radio, social, digital and out of home, which features a split-screen device to further communicate the contrast of business and pleasure.

Humorous images include an architect working hard in the top half, while below, viewers can see his trousers rolled up, feet paddling in a pool, and someone else doing a stock check while on a jet ski.

DentsuMB’s creative team on the campaign comprised Joe Stamp and Tom Prendergast. Media was handled by Universal McCann.

“In popular culture, a mullet is universally described as two haircuts on one head: business at the front, party at the back,” Paul Cohen, executive creative director dentsuMB UK, explained.

“It was the perfect device to bring to life, in the mind of business owners that the card is for business and the points you earn are for pleasure. A product benefit, communicated through the medium of hair.”

Rupert Bedell, vice-president of marketing at American Express, said: “Last year’s 'Harder working Business Card' campaign really stood out in the category and was a big success, so we’re back with our biggest campaign in the UK to date, including our first ever TV ad for the business portfolio.”

Bedell added: “We know that small business leaders want more from their downtime, so hope that this humorous campaign strikes a chord and cuts through to show how they can get more from American Express Business Cards.”