Omar Oakes
Added 44 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Amex poised to review global media with 20-year incumbent Mindshare on alert

American Express is poised to review its global media agency arrangements, putting 20-year incumbent Mindshare on alert.

Amex: reviewing media
Amex: reviewing media

 Media agencies from the world’s six biggest advertising holding companies are expected to be invited to pitch, including Mindshare.

Mindshare would not comment on the review. The agency is also defending the global HSBC media account, which went to review in January.

The Group M shop has held the business since 1998 and last pitched for the business in 2004 after fending off Initiative and Carat.

WPP stablemate Ogilvy & Mather previously handled the media planning and buying for Amex, but the business moved after the formation of Mindshare.

Last year Amex moved its global creative account into Dentsu's Mcgarrybowen, which ended a relationship with O&M that lasted more than 50 years.

Amex spent about £300m on the media in the US alone last year, according to Kantar Media.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
"Agencies, like any business, don't have a right to exist" Chris McLeod, TFL

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago

"Agencies, like any business, don't have a right to exist" Chris McLeod, TFL

AGENCY
Google Assistant's lead engineer to speak at Campaign Tech Awards
Added 22 hours ago
Emily Tan

Google Assistant's lead engineer to speak at Campaign Tech Awards

MEDIA
Mother's "Ghosts" wins Thinkboxes Award for Ikea

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago

Mother's "Ghosts" wins Thinkboxes Award for Ikea

MEDIA
How to stay ahead in the digital space

Promoted

May 17, 2018

How to stay ahead in the digital space