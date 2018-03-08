Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Amnesty International fights for reuniting refugee families with 'living installation'

Amnesty International UK, the human rights organisation, is showcasing family life to highlight the importance of reuniting refugee families with a "living installation".

Amnesty International fights for reuniting refugee families with 'living installation'

"The undeniable wonder of family life," created by VCCP, takes place before Mother’s Day this weekend and invites families to spend time in a large Perspex box on London’s Southbank.

The idea behind the work is to show the joys of everyday family life – be it playing games, sharing a takeaway or watching TV – but not everyone is as lucky.

It is part of the "Families together" campaign, in partnership with Refugee Council, UNHCR and Student Action for Refugees, which calls on MPs to attend a parliamentary debate on 16 March to vote for reuniting refugee families as part of the Refugee Family Reunion Bill.

The installation will be live streamed on Facebook, and is being supported by social and out-of-home ads. It will be near the Oxo Tower on 9 and 10 March.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now