Amnesty spot claims govt's Nationality and Borders bill will enable people smugglers

Amnesty International UK has launched a campaign called "People Smuggling Ltd" to drive awareness of the "damaging impact" that the government's proposed Nationality and Borders bill will have on the UK asylum system.

Created by VCCP London, the campaign features a 90-second film, with media planned and executed by VCCP Media.

Amnesty said the campaign "satirises a fundamental flaw" in the bill, which it argued will benefit people smugglers rather than provide safe and legal routes into the UK for people seeking asylum.

In the film, People Smuggling Ltd is a fake business masquerading as a blue chip company to dramatise the growth predicted for the people smuggling industry as a result of the bill.

Amnesty explained that the satirical promotional video, which is narrated by actor Russell Tovey, is designed to give this fake business a veneer of acceptability.

The ad positions People Smuggling Ltd as what initially appears to be a legitimate successful global business, but it is gradually revealed that exploitation is at the heart of its model and that a boom in its business is expected as the result of the Nationality and Borders Bill.

Backed by an upbeat, promotional soundtrack, the film mixes fake corporate footage with imagery depicting the harsh realities for those fleeing conflict and persecution.

As the video draws to a close, the tone changes, as Amnesty International UK enters to explain the severity of the bill and the impact it will have on those seeking safety, set against an eerie backdrop of waves lapping on shore.

The campaign, which finishes with a call to action, has been launched across Amnesty's social channels, including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube and will run in the UK for one week.

Tom Davies, refugee and migrant rights campaign manager at Amnesty International UK, said: "We want to urge the British public to seriously consider the impact this legislation will have on people seeking asylum and to take a stand by signing our online action, to pressure the government to rethink this harmful bill.

"VCCP London have worked with us to create a campaign under the guise of a faux company's promotional video that will have mass reach in a format that's uncomfortably impactful and encourages people to take action."

Jonny Parker and Chris Birch, executive creative directors at VCCP London, added: "Being involved in such an important piece of work is so rewarding. It's good for humanity and great for the soul.

"Our hope with this campaign is that it will encourage support from the public which drives action from the government to reconsider this potentially harmful bill."