Ida Axling
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Amnesty spot claims govt's Nationality and Borders bill will enable people smugglers

The campaign was created by VCCP.

Amnesty International UK has launched a campaign called "People Smuggling Ltd" to drive awareness of the "damaging impact" that the government's proposed Nationality and Borders bill will have on the UK asylum system.

Created by VCCP London, the campaign features a 90-second film, with media planned and executed by VCCP Media.

Amnesty said the campaign "satirises a fundamental flaw" in the bill, which it argued will benefit people smugglers rather than provide safe and legal routes into the UK for people seeking asylum.

In the film, People Smuggling Ltd is a fake business masquerading as a blue chip company to dramatise the growth predicted for the people smuggling industry as a result of the bill.

Amnesty explained that the satirical promotional video, which is narrated by actor Russell Tovey, is designed to give this fake business a veneer of acceptability.

The ad positions People Smuggling Ltd as what initially appears to be a legitimate successful global business, but it is gradually revealed that exploitation is at the heart of its model and that a boom in its business is expected as the result of the Nationality and Borders Bill.

Backed by an upbeat, promotional soundtrack, the film mixes fake corporate footage with imagery depicting the harsh realities for those fleeing conflict and persecution.

As the video draws to a close, the tone changes, as Amnesty International UK enters to explain the severity of the bill and the impact it will have on those seeking safety, set against an eerie backdrop of waves lapping on shore.

The campaign, which finishes with a call to action, has been launched across Amnesty's social channels, including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube and will run in the UK for one week.

Tom Davies, refugee and migrant rights campaign manager at Amnesty International UK, said: "We want to urge the British public to seriously consider the impact this legislation will have on people seeking asylum and to take a stand by signing our online action, to pressure the government to rethink this harmful bill.

"VCCP London have worked with us to create a campaign under the guise of a faux company's promotional video that will have mass reach in a format that's uncomfortably impactful and encourages people to take action."

Jonny Parker and Chris Birch, executive creative directors at VCCP London, added: "Being involved in such an important piece of work is so rewarding. It's good for humanity and great for the soul.

"Our hope with this campaign is that it will encourage support from the public which drives action from the government to reconsider this potentially harmful bill."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

OMG’s Dan Clays on advertising and its economic recovery

OMG’s Dan Clays on advertising and its economic recovery

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
How to use foresight in a VUCA world

How to use foresight in a VUCA world

Promoted

February 17, 2022
BRF’s Grazielle Parenti on the hidden power of corporate brands

BRF’s Grazielle Parenti on the hidden power of corporate brands

Promoted

February 17, 2022
What you need to know about the CTV viewer

What you need to know about the CTV viewer

Promoted

February 16, 2022