Amplify acquires majority stake in B2B experiential agency Wonder

The shops will collaborate when opportunities arise.

Amplify: joins Wonder in commitment to B2B experiences

Amplify is extending its B2B experiences offering by investing in Wonder, a B2B and B2E (business-to-employee) events agency.

Although the two agencies will operate as distinct, independent businesses, they will collaborate when opportunities arise.

The investment reinforces both agencies' commitment to B2B experiences, broadens their offering and boosts Wonder's leadership and innovation.

As part of the changes, Wonder founder Ben Turner moves to become chief executive, Scott Micklethwaite has been promoted to managing director, David Crease  becomes creative director and Mike Dennis will be head of production.

Jonathan Emmins, founder and global chief executive of Amplify, said: "Amplify's roots were as a youth-focused B2C agency, because back then they were 'the hard-to-reach audience'. Bombarded with messages, all audiences are now 'hard-to-reach', no more so than the world of B2B. This has only been exacerbated by the pandemic. B2B audiences demand and deserve more.

"Together, we will take an audience-first and campaign approach to B2B and B2E experience and marketing. Working with Ben Turner, Wonder's driving force, we're creating a home for who we consider the best and most progressive in the industry."

Wonder currently operates from a dedicated space within Amplify's London hub.

It strengthened its team earlier this month with appointments including Dan Keene, director of strategic development, who joined from Engine, where he was director of brand experience, Jessica Charles, head of campaigns, who moved from her role as co-head of agency/head of operations at Black Tomato, and Jess Richards as executive producer. 

It is the latest business expansion by Amplify, which launched a US office in Los Angeles in 2020 one year after opening its Australian office in Sydney.

