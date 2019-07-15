Amplify appoints Wild Things creative partner to lead new content division

Amplify is launching a dedicated content division to be led by Alex Wilson, creative partner at Wild Things, Lucky Generals' brand experience agency.

Wilson joins as head of content, a newly created role, with a remit to ensure that all activations delivered by Amplify are complemented by content campaigns, expand experiences beyond their physical presences and maximise audiences.

Work will range from identity and visuals through to podcasts and documentary-style content. Wilson will report to Amplify’s executive creative director, Jeavon Smith.

At Wild Things, Wilson delivered content-based experiences including Yorkshire Tea’s "5,000 biscuit domino rally" and Stay One Degree’s "Limitless stories" films. Before that, he worked at brand entertainment company Sunshine on projects including Grey Goose’s "Off script" content series.

Smith said: "The experiences we create are all designed to both contain and live as content, forming stories that can be curated and told by our audience. Alex crafts great narratives and has a fantastic eye for stunning aesthetics, so he’s the perfect talent to lead our new offering."

Wilson joins as Amplify continues its international content expansion with the launch of an Australian edition of its Young Blood youth culture study next month.