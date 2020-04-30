Amplify and Google scoop Grand Prix at Campaign Experience Awards finale

Google’s "Curiosity rooms", created by Amplify, has won the Grand Prix at the final instalment of the Campaign Experience Awards digital ceremony.

The campaign, which saw a cultural landmark established on London's Regent Street, also won a gold in Production Experience for Amplify.

"Curiosity rooms" gave Google a presence on the high street and was a destination with fashion-, food- and tech-themed experiences. It also won golds in the previously announced categories of Collaboration, Food Experience and Integrated Marketing. In addition, it scooped a bronze for Creative Event of the Year and Digital Experience.

Jam3 won gold in Digital Experience for Adidas "Unlock the drop" at ComplexCon. Adidas shoe drops at the Complex magazine convention were democratised for all attendees through an automated system and smart electronic lockers.

Meanwhile, visitors to "Most dangerous street" were presented with a walk-through visualisation of Chicago's gun violence. The project for Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence scored Unit9 and FCB Chicago a gold in the Experience for Good category.

Tobacco Dock was this year’s gold winner for Venue Team. They worked to make the venue not just a great place to host live experiences but also a destination itself with the creation of a rooftop bar.

Bravest Campaign was won by Haygarth with Adam & Eve/DDB, which delivered Highways England’s "BikerTek". Motorcyclists were shocked to learn that the bike parts on sale in an unassuming pop-up were actually replacement parts for bikers who have been in road traffic accidents.

Imagination was recognised for Major League Baseball's "London yards", which won gold in the Debut Event category. The activation was a celebration of different aspects of baseball and featured a live screening of a game taking place at the London Stadium in Stratford.

Finally, Desperados "Deep house", an underwater party featuring DJs, performers and a submerged dancefloor, helped Jack Morton Worldwide and We Are Pi collect a gold for Outstanding Creative Idea.

More details on all the winners can be found at campaignlive.co.uk/experienceawards.