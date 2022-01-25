Fayola Douglas
Amplify hires D&AD New Blood award-winning duo

Leila Nithila-George and Obinna Udekwereze join from Adam & Eve/DDB.

Leila Nithila-George (left) and Obinna Udekwereze: joining Amplify after stint at Adam & Eve/DDB
Amplify has announced a series of key appointments across creative and production, including award-winning Brixton Finishing School 2020 graduates, Leila Nithila-George and Obinna Udekwereze.

Nithila-George and Udekwereze join Amplify after a five-month contract as creatives at Adam & Eve/DDB. Together they received a D&AD New Blood 2021 award for their "Hot and unbothered" campaign. Nithila-George has also been recognised as a Campaign Woman to Watch. Although they have previously delivered work together, Nithila-George and Udekwereze will be joining as solo creatives.

Other new starters include creative Lisa Aoyama, who graduated from the Royal College of Art with a degree in innovation design engineering. Montell Hemmings will be joining from his role as project co-ordinator for the National Theatre.

Amplify will also welcome three graduates from Brixton Finishing School's class of 2021: Yusuf Ntahilaja, Ella Bird and Perri Wickham, who join as part of Amplify's "Project New Wave" scheme for entry-level talent.

Jeavon Smith, chief creative officer, Amplify, said: "'We believe in a creative culture that forms a home for exciting talent, where different passions, interests and perspectives all meet. Our new starters blew us away with their thinking and craft and we can't wait to see what they'll create at Amplify."

Jonathan Emmins, founder and global chief executive of Amplify, added: "We're all massively excited to welcome our new starters to the family. We never forget we're only as good as the talented individuals who choose to call Amplify home.

"Above everything, it's our team, existing and new, who we are most passionate about. Our talent continues to shape Amplify's culture and work, putting us in our strongest position ever, ready to tackle the year ahead. With new clients, new capabilities, new global offices and even new sibling agencies, as individuals and collectively, we have never been more excited about the future."

