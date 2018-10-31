Amplify opens shop in Australia

It will be led by Gareth Davies (above), who has been named managing partner and executive producer. He has been at Amplify sine 2010, and has moved back to Australia to take on the role. The agency is located in Sydney and has nine staff.

Jonathan Emmins, founder of Amplify, explained that around 60% of the independent shop’s work is outside of the UK, but he’s not yet felt the need to set up a base elsewhere.

He said: "In Australia we’ve had demand from both former clients who are now APAC-based and talented ex-Amplifiers who have either returned home or decided to base themselves in Australia. It’s an exciting place to be."

One of Amplify Australia’s founding client is Spotify, as the team created From Left Live, the brand’s first live playlist experience in the country. It was similar format to the Who We Be event that Amplify put on in the UK last year.

Emmins added: "In Australia, 15 to 35-year-olds currently spend $67bn every year and in 10 years’ time they will make up 75% of the workforce. By 2025, their spending will be pushing $100bn annually.

"So connecting with young audiences is crucial in this market and thanks to our on-going deep dive into modern youth culture – Young Blood – we have developed a highly nuanced understanding of youth audiences. It’s something we’re keen to share."