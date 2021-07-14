Amplify promotes Richie Gage to head of live

Amplify has promoted head of production Richie Gage to head of live, giving him a leadership position in the agency's UK management team.

Reporting to managing partner Lee Avery, Gage will be responsible for widening the live department's project management and technical production skills. His remit includes supporting and developing talent within the live team to aid progression within their chosen fields.

Gage joined Amplify in 2011 as a senior producer before becoming an executive producer in 2016. He then went on to be head of production for three years.

Recent recruits within the live team, who will report to Gage, include Beppe Plances as senior producer, Becky Halliwell as senior project manager, Beth McDuff as project manager and Olivia Wall as project co-ordinator.

Plances joined Amplify in January after nearly three years as a project director at Smyle. Also joining from Smyle is McDuff, whose role there was senior project co-ordinator.

Before spending a year as a freelance event producer, Halliwell was a producer for Jack Morton Worldwide and senior account manager at Undercurrent Live. Wall returns to Amplify having worked as a project co-ordinator for the agency in 2020 prior to a four-month stint as awards project executive for Cannes Lions.

Avery said: "Amplify's belief and previous investments in innovation, content and broadcast ensured we were much in demand during the pandemic. And while no-one would have wished for Covid, in many ways it is expediting long overdue changes in the world of brand experience, allowing us to push creativity, innovation and integration harder than ever before.

"Promoting Gage to head of live formalises this continued diversification by bringing everyone into a multiskilled team that delivers varied projects. Gage has been with us for over a decade and his pragmatic and malleable approach to all things Live gives us every confidence in meeting the opportunities that we're being presented with."