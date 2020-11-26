Amplify rejigs UK team as founder Jonathan Emmins turns focus to global growth

Amplify has restructured its UK management team as its leaders, including founder Jonathan Emmins, turn their focus to group and global opportunities across the US and Australia.

The UK team will be led by head of content Alex Wilson; head of production Richie Gage; head of strategy Sophy Vanner Critoph; and Zoe Lewis, who has been promoted to head of client services from head of live.

They will report to Emmins along with Amplify's six other partners: chief executive Anton Mercier; strategy partner Dan Minty; executive creative director and creative partner Jeavon Smith; managing partner Lee Avery; US president and partner Marcus Childs; and chief financial officer Neal Southwell.

The changes follow Amplify's US launch earlier this year and its expansion into Australia in 2018. It will enable the partners, who say they will remain "hands on", to develop and expand into new areas as the agency grows globally.

Emmins told Campaign that there was always a plan for the UK management team to change, but the process has been delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"It was always the intention when we were doing the Australian office and, again, when we launched in the US," he said. "We were thinking about our team's development and the right opportunities, then obviously something happened in March which may have delayed it, but it was always that intent."

Wilson, Gage, Critoph and Lewis will take over more responsibility for the day-to-day running of the UK business and have the remit to recruit and expand their teams and areas.

Wilson is building and expanding a permanent team of creatives and producers in the UK and US. In the UK, this includes recruiting a permanent creative director, senior producer and mid-weight content creator. In the US, the team will be expanding to support a 2021 content-based project.

Gage will take sole responsibility for the live team – a role previously shared with Lewis. He will continue to manage the permanent team of producers, as well as freelancers and contractors.

Critoph was promoted to UK head of strategy in March and has since recruited three strategists and is in the process hiring a strategy director.

Lewis' expanded role means she will oversee all client relationships and manage all business directors and business leads. She is currently recruiting three project managers with integrated, social and digital and retail experience.

Amplify said it has won 17 clients globally this year. In the UK, this includes Foot Locker, Fremantle, Pinterest, Smirnoff and Sky. International wins include Cartier and the creators of Gran Turismo, Polyphony Digital.

Last week, Amplify created a series of lightshows around the world for the launch of the latest PlayStation console.

Emmins added: "Amplify are in an exciting period of growth following overseas launches, new-business ventures and partnerships. The business' increase in scale has created new opportunities to further empower our department heads.

"Their well-deserved appointments reflect the increasingly multidisciplinary nature of our work, while facilitating deeper collaboration across the business and freeing up the partners to further grow the breadth and scope of the agency."