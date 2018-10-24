Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Amplify's Jeavon Smith promoted to partner and director

Smith joined the shop in 2017 after nine years at Jack Morton Worldwide.

Amplify: Smith, Jenkins and Groza
Amplify: Smith, Jenkins and Groza

Jeavon Smith, executive creative director at brand experience agency Amplify, has been promoted to partner and director as the shop expands its creative department.

Smith joined the independent shop in 2017 after more than nine years at Jack Morton Worldwide. He will continue to lead the creative division and focus on stand-alone briefs and projects as Amplify makes its move into branding, positioning, retail design and film.

At Amplify, Smith has worked on the Spotify Who We Be event, Facebook’s F8 conference and the upcoming Google Pixel 3 activation in London. He has also helped the team pick up 13 new clients this year, including online retailer Asos, craft brewer BrewDog and gin distillery Sipsmith. Amplify said this equates to £5.35m of new business.

The agency has also hired Louise Jenkins as a senior producer, Alexandra Groza as a 3D designer and Caroline Tester as a strategist. Since Smith joined, the creative team has grown from six people to more than 25.

Amplify founder Jonathan Emmins said: "Amplify was founded as a home for creative people and clients. When Jeavon joined us a little over 18 months ago, we challenged him to maintain and grow this reputation.

"Undeniably, the ability, breadth and level of Amplify’s creative output has continued to fly under his guidance; as has the size and scale of our projects. Under Jeavon’s stewardship, the creative and strategy team has quadrupled in size, bringing in a real mix of ages, talents and experiences."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now